Mobley contributed 23 points (10-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, one block and four steals in 35 minutes during Saturday's 105-100 win over Brooklyn.

Mobley scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games for the first time this season, but this game could easily go down as his best performance to date in 2024-25. Mobley missed just one of his 11 shots from the field, and the 16-rebound haul was a season-high mark in that category. Donovan Mitchell remains the undisputed leader on offense for the Cavaliers, but Mobley has done enough through the first two weeks of the regular season to emerge as the No. 2 option -- even ahead of Darius Garland.