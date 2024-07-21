Mobley and the Cavaliers came to terms on a five-year, $224 million maximum rookie contract extension, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 23-year-old Mobley has signed on with the Cavs long-term, landing a max contract that could be worth up to $269 million with incentives. Mobley is one of the premier defensive bigs in the NBA, earning First-Team All-Defense honors and finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year voting back in 2022-23. Since entering the league in 2021, Mobley has shown plenty of growth on the offensive end, raising his true shooting percentage from 54.9 percent as a rookie to 62.6 percent last season. He's also developing a three-point shot, shooting 37.3 percent from distance in 2023-24 on 1.2 attempts per game. Last year, Mobley averaged 15.7 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game in 50 regular-season appearances.