Strus racked up 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 132-120 loss to Sacramento.

Strus' proficiency from long range is well-documented, and he flexed that muscle one again during Monday's loss. He's averaging a career-high 7.9 three-point attempts per game with his new team, mostly due to his first opportunity as a full-time starter.