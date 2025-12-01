site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Another absence coming
RotoWire Staff
Merrill (hand) will not play Monday against the Pacers.
Merrill will be sidelined for a seventh straight game and remains without a timetable for a return. He can be considered highly questionable for Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.
