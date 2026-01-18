default-cbs-image
Merrill (hand) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Merrill will be sidelined for a second straight game due to a right hand sprain. He can be considered day-to-day for now, so his next chance to play is Wednesday against the Hornets. Lonzo Ball and Craig Porter should continue to see more minutes off the bench for as long as Merrill is out of action.

