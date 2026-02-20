Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Starting sans Mobley
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merrill will start Friday's game against the Hornets.
With Evan Mobley (calf) sitting out the second half of this back-to-back set, Merrill will step into the starting five. As a starter this season (22 games), the sharpshooter has averaged 14.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.6 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Retreating to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Catches fire against WAS•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Sees dip during Harden's debut•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Drills six three-pointers in win•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Muted impact in return•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Available and starting•