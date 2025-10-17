Scott agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics on Friday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Scott signed a non-guaranteed deal with Boston, and he's likely to be waived before joining the club's G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, for the 2025-26 campaign. The 22-year-old played for St. John's during his final collegiate campaign in 2024-25, averaging 8.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 27.2 minutes per game in 36 outings.