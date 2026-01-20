Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Retreating to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scheierman won't start against the Pistons on Monday.
The second-year swingman got the spot start in Saturday's win over Atlanta due to Payton Pritchard (ankle) being sidelined, but the former will retreat to the second unit Monday, as Pritchard is back in the lineup. In six appearances off the bench so far this month, Scheierman has averaged 2.8 points and 1.2 rebounds in 9.7 minutes per tilt.
