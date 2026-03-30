Scheierman will start in Monday's game against Atlanta, according to Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston.

Scheierman came off the bench in Sunday's 114-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets. However, he will return to the starting lineup for the rematch with Atlanta. In 18 starts this season, the 25-year-old has averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.8 steals across 27.9 minutes of work.