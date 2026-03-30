Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Starting versus Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scheierman will start in Monday's game against Atlanta, according to Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston.
Scheierman came off the bench in Sunday's 114-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets. However, he will return to the starting lineup for the rematch with Atlanta. In 18 starts this season, the 25-year-old has averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.1 blocks and 0.8 steals across 27.9 minutes of work.
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