Scheierman logged nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 29 minutes during the Celtics' 98-93 win over the Raptors on Wednesday.

The Celtics were without Paul George (illness) for the second leg of their back-to-back set Wednesday, resulting in Scheierman making his second start of the season. The third-year southpaw connected on a three-pointer in each of the last three quarters of the game, but it was the fifth consecutive game in which Scheierman failed to score in double digits. He'll likely return to the bench for Boston's next game, which takes place Sunday against Dallas.