Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Starting sans Brown
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Scheierman will start against the Pacers on Monday, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The second-year forward will enter the starting five for the first time this season due to Jaylen Brown (back) being sidelined. Scheierman has averaged 3.4 points in 10.6 minutes per game across five appearances in January, though he's likely to see a significant bump in minutes Monday.
