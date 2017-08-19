Celtics' Daniel Dixon: Signs contract with Celtics

Dixon signed a contract with the Celtics on Friday, Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders reports.

Dixon wasn't selected in this year's NBA Draft, but is still coming off a solid senior campaign at William & Mary where he averaged 19.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. An impressive scorer, who shot 37.8 percent from the three-point line in his final collegiate season, Dixon will get a chance to impress the Celtics during training camp. That said, it's likely just a partially guaranteed deal and he's highly unlikely to make the team's regular-season roster. Look for Dixon to start in the year in the G-League.