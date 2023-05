Williams accumulated 14 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 116-99 victory over the Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

After being a non-factor for most of the playoffs, Williams has been crucial piece for Boston on both sides of the ball. The Tennessee product's 14 points matched his best scoring total of the playoffs, and his six rebounds were also a playoff high.