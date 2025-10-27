Celtics' Hugo Gonzalez: Scoreless in first start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gonzalez finished with zero points (0-2 FG), one rebound, two steals and one block in 18 minutes during Sunday's 119-113 loss to Detroit.
The rookie first-round pick replaced Sam Hauser on the top unit in his first career start, but Gonzalez didn't do much to seize the opportunity. The rookie made a mark on the defensive end, but he took on a lowly 4.5 percent usage rate while playing under 20 minutes. With the Celtics off to an 0-3 start, head coach Joe Mazzulla may continue to tinker with his lineups, so Gonzalez could be a candidate to move back to the bench in Boston's next game Monday at New Orleans.
