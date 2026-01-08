Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Bounces back with 33 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown generated 33 points (14-29 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes of Wednesday's 114-110 loss to Denver.
Brown went ice cold in the Celtics' last game, scoring just 14 points while shooting 6-for-24 from the field. He recovered with a solid 33-point outing Wednesday night. Since the start of December, Brown is averaging 31.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists spanning 14 games.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Drops 50-piece on Clippers•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Drops 29 points in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Double-doubles in win•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ties franchise 30-point streak•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Another 30-point performance•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Drops 31 points in return•