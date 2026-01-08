Brown generated 33 points (14-29 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes of Wednesday's 114-110 loss to Denver.

Brown went ice cold in the Celtics' last game, scoring just 14 points while shooting 6-for-24 from the field. He recovered with a solid 33-point outing Wednesday night. Since the start of December, Brown is averaging 31.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists spanning 14 games.