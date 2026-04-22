Brown contributed 36 points (11-24 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

Brown erupted for a game-high 36 points and made an impact across the stat sheet in Game 2, albeit in a losing effort. The star forward also turned in another efficient outing from beyond the arc and is shooting 7-for-14 from downtown through the first two games of this series. Brown and the Celtics will now look to retake the series lead in Friday's Game 3 in Philadelphia.