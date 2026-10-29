Brown provided 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 114-109 victory over Indiana.

Brown delivered an efficient scoring performance while making a substantial impact on the glass, collecting four offensive rebounds. He also contributed a steal and a block, though his five turnovers were a blemish on an otherwise productive outing. Brown's ability to complement Philadelphia's other scoring threats with strong rebounding should help sustain his fantasy value.