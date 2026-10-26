Brown managed 16 points (5-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a block across 40 minutes in Sunday's 106-93 loss to the Pistons.

Brown endured his least efficient shooting performance of the young season, converting just 25 percent of his field-goal attempts despite playing a season-high 40 minutes. The substantial workload and 20 shot attempts were encouraging, particularly with Philadelphia missing two starters. However, his limited defensive contributions and inefficient scoring resulted in a disappointing fantasy outing. Don't expect Brown to struggle at this rate on a regular basis, though, and he's more likely to bounce back rather than getting into a cold streak in future games.