Brown tallied 27 points (9-19 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and three steals across 35 minutes in Saturday's 127-116 win over the Bucks.

Brown has scored at least 20 points in his last two games, and he took advantage of an expanded offensive role Saturday with LeBron James (back) on the sidelines for the first game of a back-to-back set. His three steals also provided a significant fantasy boost, giving him six over his last two appearances. Brown's scoring volume and playing time remain encouraging, and while it's early in the season, he's doing a good job of adjusting to a lineup featuring several players who need consistent touches, including James, Maxey and Joel Embiid (rest).