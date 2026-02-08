Brown accumulated 26 points (11-25 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-89 loss to the Knicks.

Brown led the Celtics in scoring but came up empty from beyond the arc in a lopsided loss. With Jayson Tatum (Achilles) sidelined, Brown has impressively carried the offensive load this season, entering Sunday averaging a career-high 29.5 points and now scoring at least 20 points in 15 straight appearances.