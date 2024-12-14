Tatum (knee) is not on the injury report and will be available for Saturday's game against the Wizards, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tatum missed the 123-99 win over the Pistons on Thursday due to right patella tendinopathy, but the star forward will be available to return Sunday and should handle his regular workload. Tatum has been one of the most productive forwards in fantasy and should take advantage of a favorable matchup against the Wizards. He's averaging 25.6 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.