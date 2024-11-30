Tatum produced 35 points (12-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 138-129 victory over the Bulls.

Tatum had one of his most efficient performances of the season, leading the Celtics to a high-scoring win while recording his fifth outing with at least 35 points. Tatum has scored at least 30 points in five of his last 10 contests, and he remains the absolute go-to option on offense in a stacked Celtics team. The star forward is averaging 27.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game over his last 10 contests.