Tatum amassed 38 points (14-30 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-119 win over the Pelicans.
Tatum shined offensively once again on Sunday, leading all players in scoring and shots made while hauling in a team-high-tying rebound total and finishing as one of two players with a double-double. Tatum posted his second-highest scoring mark of the season Sunday, trailing his season-high 43 points that he tallied Dec. 21. Tatum has tallied at least 35 points and 10 rebounds in three outings this year.
