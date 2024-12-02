Tatum is questionable for Monday's game against Miami with right knee tendinopathy, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Nearly the entire rotation for Boston is on the injury report for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Tatum played 38 minutes Sunday night against Cleveland and could get a day off for maintenance on his knee. Jrue Holiday (knee), Al Horford (rest), Kristaps Porzingis (rest) have all been ruled out, while Derrick White (foot) and Jaylen Brown (illness) are considered questionable.