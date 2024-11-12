Tatum (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Tatum rolled his ankle on what could've been a Flagrant 1 on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Sunday's win over Milwaukee, but the former didn't miss any time and finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes. While Tatum has the green light to suit up Tuesday, coach Joe Mazzulla may be cautious with the MVP candidate's minutes, as it's the first night of a back-to-back set for Boston.