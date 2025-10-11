default-cbs-image
Walsh (groin) didn't play during Friday's preseason game against the Raptors.

Walsh suffered an adductor injury during Wednesday's preseason game against the Grizzlies and didn't return to the game. Although seemingly available, Walsh didn't get on the floor Friday, as he's likely still dealing with the injury. The next chance for him to play will be Sunday against the Cavaliers.

