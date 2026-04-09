This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Celtics' Jordan Walsh: Drawing start Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Walsh is starting Thursday's game against the Knicks.
Walsh will take the place of Jaylen Brown, who is out Thursday due to left Achilles tendinitis. Walsh started a pair of games down the stretch of March but failed to score in double figures in either opportunity.