Porzingis ended with 19 points (7-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 34 minutes during Sunday's 120-119 win over the Pelicans.

Porzingis had a strong outing Sunday, doing it on both ends of the floor while concluding as one of two players with a double-double. Porzingis led all Celtics in blocks while recording team-high-tying marks in threes made and rebounds in a winning effort. Porzingis matched his season high in rebounds, also doing so Jan. 7 against Denver. Porzingis has recorded a double-double in three outings this year, all of which have taking place in the last three games.