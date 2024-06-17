Coach Joe Mazzulla said to expect Porzingis (lower leg) to play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Dallas on Monday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Porzingis was ruled out ahead of Game 3 after suffering a left posterior tibialis dislocation in the third quarter of Game 2. He got the green light for Game 4 but didn't see any playing time during the blowout loss. However, with the Celtics looking to close out the series at home, Porzingis won't have any restrictions, though it remains unclear if he'll be in the starting lineup. In Game 1, his first appearance after a 10-game absence due to a calf injury, Porzingis scored 20 points (8-13 FG) and blocked three shots in 21 minutes.