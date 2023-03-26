Smart was ejected from Sunday's game against the Spurs after being assessed a second technical foul, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Smart was surprised to earn his second technical foul late in the third quarter, but he'll be unavailable down the stretch. Prior to his ejection, he logged 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes. It seems likely that he'll be available Tuesday against Washington.