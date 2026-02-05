Harper registered 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Boston's 114-93 win over Houston on Wednesday.

Harper has spent the vast majority of the 2025-26 season in the G League with the Maine Celtics. Despite appearing in just seven games with Boston prior to Wednesday's contest, head coach Joe Mazulla gave Harper the starting nod for the first time in the latter's NBA career due to the absence of Jaylen Brown (hamstring/knee). Harper took advantage of the opportunity, showcasing his energy with four offensive rebounds while showing his range from beyond the arc. Brown will likely be back for Friday's game against the Heat, but Harper's performance against Houston may have earned him some rotational minutes in the short term.