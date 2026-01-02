Hauser ended Thursday's 120-106 win over Sacramento with 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-7 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes.

Hauser was locked in from beyond the arc after going just 2-for-12 from deep in his previous two matchups. He did all of his scoring from downtown Thursday and managed to grab five rebounds for a second straight game. However, consistency continues to be an issue for Hauser, who is averaging 9.7 points and 4.2 rebounds over his last six games.