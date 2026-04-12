Hauser (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Magic, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

As expected, Hauser will join several other Celtics players on the sidelines for Sunday's regular-season finale, but he should be available for the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. He'll end the 2025-26 regular season averaging 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 threes over 24.8 minutes per game across 78 outings (49 starts). Hauser connected on 39.3 percent of his three-point attempts, which is the first time in his five-year NBA career that he did not shoot above the 40 percent mark. Boston will lean more heavily on Dalano Banton, Max Shulga, Jordan Walsh, Baylor Scheierman and Ron Harper against Orlando.