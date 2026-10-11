Hauser (rest) is available for Saturday's preseason contest against the 76ers, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Hauser didn't play in the preseason win over the Cavaliers on Thursday, but he'll be able to log minutes off the bench in this contest. Hauser has a strong grip on a rotation spot, and a strong showing in preseason could boost his chances to earn consistent playing time once the regular season starts. He's projected to open the season as the backup small forward behind Paul George.