Hauser (rest) is not suiting up for Friday's preseason game against the 76ers, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Hauser and other prominent Celtics players, like Jayson Tatum, Paul George and Derrick White, will rest for Friday's preseason finale. The Celtics will open their regular season Tuesday against the Pistons, and Hauser is once again expected to operate in a rotational role off the bench, though he'll be competing against the likes of Jordan Walsh, Baylor Scheierman (rest), Hugo Gonzalez and Ron Harper for playing time.