Hauser (rest) is expected to play in Tuesday's game against Detroit.

Hauser didn't play in Friday's 125-120 preseason overtime win over Philadelphia, though that was the case with most of the team's core performers. The 28-year-old averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists, all career highs, in 78 regular-season games, including 49 starts, during the 2025-26 campaign. Hauser could be in line for an even better season, especially if Paul George, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard miss time.