Celtics' Sam Hauser: More three-point attempts coming

Hauser's role could become more secure following Boston's offseason shakeup with the team swapping Jaylen Brown for Paul George, John Schuhmann of NBA.com reports.

While Paul George is expected to absorb most of Jaylen Brown's minutes, George's recent durability concerns may create additional opportunities for Hauser on the wing throughout the season. Hauser should continue to provide elite three-point shooting, with his fantasy value receiving a boost whenever George requires maintenance days or misses time.