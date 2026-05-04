Hauser closed Saturday's 109-100 loss to the 76ers in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes.

The Celtics inexplicably brought Neemias Queta and Hauser off the bench in favor of Ron Harper and Luka Garza, but the experiment did not last long with Harper and Garza combining for 13 total minutes. Hauser closed the 2025-26 regular season with 78 appearances and averages of 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes per contest.