Hauser chipped in 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 121-113 loss to Detroit.

Hauser provided efficient perimeter scoring off Boston's bench, knocking down three of his five attempts from beyond the arc without committing a turnover. He finished with a plus-five rating despite the loss, though his 18-minute workload suggests his fantasy contributions will depend heavily on three-point shooting rather than consistent opportunities in other categories.