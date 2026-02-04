Jones (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

Jones has been cleared for a return after missing the last month with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee. He was recalled to the NBA club Friday after finishing a rehab stint in the G League and figures to be available off the bench for Wednesday's matchup. Jones is averaging 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks in 17 games so far this season.