Harden posted 11 points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three assists and two rebounds over 20 minutes during the Clippers' 140-123 loss to the Heat on Monday.

Harden entered Monday's game averaging 35.9 minutes per game. However, the All-NBA guard saw the floor for a season-low 20 minutes and saw less than 90 seconds in the third quarter before sitting out for the fourth frame. It's unclear whether Harden's absence was injury-related, so his status will be worth monitoring ahead of Wednesday's game against the Hawks.