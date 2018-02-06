Play

Evans has a groin and abdominal strain and is out without a timetable, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reports.

Evans has missed the Clippers past six games. His role going forward would be in question, regardless of injury, with Milos Teodosic finally healthy, Austin Rivers returning soon and the addition of Avery bradley. Whenever Evans is able to return, he likely won't provide much fantasy value.

