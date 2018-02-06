Clippers' Jawun Evans: Out without timetable
Evans has a groin and abdominal strain and is out without a timetable, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints reports.
Evans has missed the Clippers past six games. His role going forward would be in question, regardless of injury, with Milos Teodosic finally healthy, Austin Rivers returning soon and the addition of Avery bradley. Whenever Evans is able to return, he likely won't provide much fantasy value.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...