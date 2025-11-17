Miller (hamstring) won't play in Monday's game against the 76ers, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Miller departed Sunday's loss to the Celtics with a sore hamstring, which will keep him sidelined for at least one contest. His next opportunity to play arrives Thursday in Orlando. Miller's absence should allow Cam Christie to rejoin the rotation, though Kris Dunn and Kobe Sanders appear to be more worthwhile streaming options.