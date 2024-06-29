The Nuggets are declining to extend Gillespie (knee) a $1.87 million qualifying offer prior to Saturday's deadline, making him an unrestricted free agent, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Along with Gillespie, the Nuggets also opted not to extend a qualifying offer to fellow two-way player Braxton Key, opening up a pair of two-way slots for undrafted rookies Trey Alexander and PJ Hall. Gillespie had served as a two-way player for the Nuggets for both of the past two seasons, though he didn't appear in the NBA or in the G League during his first professional campaign in 2022-23 while he recovered from surgery to repair a fractured right leg. Gillespie proceeded to make 24 appearance for the Nuggets in 2023-24, averaging 3.6 points, 1.1 assists and 0.9 rebounds in 9.4 minutes per contest. He missed the Nuggets' final game of the regular season due to a left knee sprain and then was ineligible for Denver's postseason run because of his status as a two-way player, but the expectation is that Gillespie will be back to full health for the start of NBA training camps in the fall.