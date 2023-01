Plowden recorded five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and a block across 20 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 113-107 loss to South Bay.

Plowden has not done a lot off the bench for the Squadron, and while he posted decent peripheral stats in this one, overall he remains a deep-bench alternative for Birmingham. He shouldn't be trusted to produce on a steady basis going forward.