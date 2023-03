Jefferson recorded 14 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 107-96 win over the Gold.

Although Jefferson came off the bench once again Tuesday, he finished with his first double-double of the season while also logging his most field-goal attempts in any game this year. He's averaging 9.4 points and 4.4 rebounds in 19.9 minutes per game.