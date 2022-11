Jefferson recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and a steal in 15 minutes during Monday's 94-85 loss to Birmingham.

Jefferson was held under 10 field-goal attempts for the second time this season Monday, but he shot 55.6 percent from the floor to put up a productive stat line off the bench. He's now scored in double figures in four of five appearances this season.