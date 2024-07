The Jazz waived Bazley (illness) on Wednesday.

Bazley signed a multi-year, non-guaranteed deal with Utah in March and appeared in six games for the Jazz in 2023-24, averaging 8.0 points and 4.5 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game. However, the 2019 first-round pick doesn't fit into Utah's future after a disappointing performance during Summer League. The Jazz also waived Kenneth Lofton on Wednesday.