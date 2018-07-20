Dorell Wright: Signs with Lokomotiv
Wright signed a one-year deal with Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar of Russia on Friday, Sportando reports.
Wright, who spent 11 seasons in the NBA, averaged 11.6 points in EuroLeague competition for Brose Bamberg last season. His role is expected to be similar with Lokomotiv as a sturdy presence in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...