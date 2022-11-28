Jeffries recorded 20 points (7-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds across 18 minutes during Saturday's 128-103 win over the Capitanes.

After Jeffries had combined for just 16 points across Lakeland's last four games, he found the hot hand Saturday by knocking down five shots from behind the arch on 77.8 percent shooting from the floor. Though the sharpshooter is capable of putting up high scoring numbers, he doesn't consistently provide much else as he's now averaging 12.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 10 games played this season.